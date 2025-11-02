Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Raises Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust $PHYS

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.80. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $19.63 and a one year high of $33.31.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

