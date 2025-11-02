Cambiar Investors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 84.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,778 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 402.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $185.76 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $188.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.79.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.