The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK Shares Sold by Integrity Alliance LLC.

Integrity Alliance LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 68.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,739 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,147 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $34,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $107.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.84. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 52 week low of $70.46 and a 52 week high of $110.87.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 14.03%. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BK. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

