Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,153 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,908,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,380,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,485,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,552 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,752,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 290.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 687,446 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $88,158,000 after purchasing an additional 511,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Melius Research began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Melius started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Siebert Williams Shank cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.76.

EOG stock opened at $105.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.76. The company has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.74. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.52 and a 52-week high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

