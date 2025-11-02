APA Corporation $APA Position Trimmed by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in APA were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in APA by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 207,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 21,630 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in APA during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in APA by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in APA by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in APA by 2,638.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 24,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on APA. Roth Capital lifted their target price on APA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on APA from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Stephens lowered their price target on APA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on APA from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on APA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, APA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.79.

Shares of APA opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. APA Corporation has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.14.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.42. APA had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 10.53%.The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that APA Corporation will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.44%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

