Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO is Meridian Management Co.’s 6th Largest Position

Meridian Management Co. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 29.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 332,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138,982 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 4.5% of Meridian Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% in the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% in the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $54.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.34. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

