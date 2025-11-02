Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lessened its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Aflac accounts for approximately 0.9% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1,526.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

Aflac stock opened at $107.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.60. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $96.95 and a 52 week high of $115.43.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 15.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 52.61%.

Aflac declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 12th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price objective on Aflac and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Aflac from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $102,570.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,019.85. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

