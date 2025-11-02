Meridian Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Meridian Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 76.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.62, for a total transaction of $1,395,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,189,026.16. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.87, for a total transaction of $547,218.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 90,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,246,461.99. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 264,933 shares of company stock valued at $61,475,760. 19.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Stock Up 3.0%

WDAY opened at $239.92 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $205.33 and a one year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.96.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $304.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.83.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

