Tredje AP fonden Boosts Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 32.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,897 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,614,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,494,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,057 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,433,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,550,115,000 after acquiring an additional 993,553 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,468,000 after acquiring an additional 952,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,655,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,574,000 after acquiring an additional 845,725 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays set a $109.00 price objective on Nasdaq and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.56.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $85.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.71. The company has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.84 and a fifty-two week high of $97.63.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 19.90%.Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 38.57%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

