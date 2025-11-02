Analysts Set Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target at $34.46

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRPT shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

SRPT opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $138.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 0.51.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.13. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.34%.The business had revenue of $611.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 347.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,308,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,069 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,619,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,736.5% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 870,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,880,000 after purchasing an additional 822,799 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,242,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after purchasing an additional 592,125 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,646,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,907,000 after purchasing an additional 577,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

