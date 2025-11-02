Regal Partners Ltd Sells 74,681 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Regal Partners Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,681 shares during the quarter. GE HealthCare Technologies accounts for approximately 1.4% of Regal Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Regal Partners Ltd owned about 0.05% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $17,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 286.4% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 33,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GEHC. Zacks Research lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.10.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC opened at $74.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.09 and a 200 day moving average of $73.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.18. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.65 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.510-4.630 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.89%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

