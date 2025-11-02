Creekmur Asset Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in Visa Inc. $V

Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,966 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $1,935,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of V opened at $341.07 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $287.19 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $344.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.40. The firm has a market cap of $625.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90.
Visa Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.11%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total transaction of $3,589,015.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,815.10. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 price target (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 price target (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 price target on Visa and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on V
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Is Beyond Meat a Buy After Meme Stock Surge? Analysts Say No
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- ABBV Stock: $250 May Be the New Floor After Big Q3 Earnings Beat
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Super Micro’s Moment of Truth: A Growth Story Under Pressure
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.