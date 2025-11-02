Triglav Investments D.O.O. Invests $7.15 Million in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Triglav Investments D.O.O. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 121.4% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 31 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 70.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total transaction of $58,612.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,935,708. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total transaction of $311,528.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,378 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,139.58. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $846.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $796.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $816.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $701.41 and a 1-year high of $994.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.27 by $0.56. Equinix had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 183.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $993.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $904.00 to $961.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $960.76.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

