Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.3846.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RNG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ringcentral in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ringcentral from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price target on Ringcentral in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Ringcentral from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ringcentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th.

Ringcentral Stock Performance

Shares of RNG stock opened at $30.09 on Tuesday. Ringcentral has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.91, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.92.

Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Ringcentral had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 0.50%.The firm had revenue of $620.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ringcentral has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.060-1.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.320 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ringcentral will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ringcentral

In other news, CAO Tarun Arora sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $32,240.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 110,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,362.34. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $75,000.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 226,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,953.60. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 77,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,052 in the last three months. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ringcentral by 544.8% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 91,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 77,663 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Ringcentral by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Ringcentral in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Ringcentral by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 140,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 35,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ringcentral in the 3rd quarter valued at $500,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ringcentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

