Head-To-Head Analysis: Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) and LQR House (NASDAQ:YHC)

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) and LQR House (NASDAQ:YHC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Stran & Company, Inc. has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LQR House has a beta of 4.51, meaning that its stock price is 351% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stran & Company, Inc. and LQR House”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stran & Company, Inc. $108.41 million 0.33 -$4.14 million ($0.13) -14.77 LQR House $2.39 million 3.88 -$22.75 million ($114.74) -0.01

Stran & Company, Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than LQR House. Stran & Company, Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LQR House, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Stran & Company, Inc. and LQR House’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stran & Company, Inc. -2.19% -7.47% -4.37% LQR House -949.77% -259.35% -178.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.4% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.6% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of LQR House shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Stran & Company, Inc. and LQR House, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stran & Company, Inc. 1 0 0 0 1.00 LQR House 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Stran & Company, Inc. beats LQR House on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

Stran & Co., Inc. engages in the provision of promotional marketing and branded merchandise services. It offers promotional product, custom manufacturing, custom packaging, warehousing, and program management. The company was founded by Andrew Shape and Andrew Stranberg in 1994 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

About LQR House

LQR House, Inc. provides digital marketing and brand development for alcoholic beverage space. It intends to integrate the supply, sales, and marketing facets of the alcoholic beverage space into one easy to use platform and become the one-stop-shop for everything related to alcohol. The company was founded on January 11, 2021 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

