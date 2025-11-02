Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) and Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Signature Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Signature Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Origin Bancorp and Signature Bank”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Bancorp $347.14 million 3.07 $87.71 million $3.21 10.80 Signature Bank $2.70 billion 0.01 $1.34 billion $10.22 0.06

Profitability

Signature Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Origin Bancorp. Signature Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Origin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Origin Bancorp and Signature Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Bancorp 20.47% 10.45% 0.97% Signature Bank N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Origin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Signature Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 116.7%. Origin Bancorp pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Signature Bank pays out 6.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Origin Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Signature Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Origin Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Signature Bank has a beta of 11.6, suggesting that its stock price is 1,060% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Origin Bancorp beats Signature Bank on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfers. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ruston, LA.

About Signature Bank

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

