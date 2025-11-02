QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Stock Holdings Lessened by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,363 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 21,332 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $29,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,368,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,568,141,000 after acquiring an additional 638,284 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,360,274,000 after acquiring an additional 58,764,593 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,422,341 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,976,000 after acquiring an additional 641,654 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,846,093 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,512,458,000 after acquiring an additional 215,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,389,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,441,847,000 after acquiring an additional 471,648 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $24,834,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 149,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,718,770.24. The trade was a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,106 shares in the company, valued at $171,230.92. This trade represents a 41.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,502 shares of company stock worth $27,472,615. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $180.90 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $205.95. The firm has a market cap of $195.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.85 and its 200-day moving average is $156.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Arete raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.95.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

