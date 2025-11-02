Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK Stake Lowered by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $16,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 62.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on VRSK. Weiss Ratings lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $314.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $334.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.14.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK opened at $218.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.99 and a 1-year high of $322.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.38.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $768.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 425.42% and a net margin of 30.42%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 27.44%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Christopher John Perry bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $259.80 per share, for a total transaction of $259,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,625.40. This trade represents a 129.37% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,436,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 54,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,399,305. This trade represents a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,396. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

