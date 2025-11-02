Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd $SHG Shares Acquired by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,061 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHG. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 240.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 124.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHG shares. Zacks Research lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Shinhan Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shinhan Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE SHG opened at $51.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $53.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.66.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

