Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,735.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,265 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 839.4% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $207,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,467.06. This represents a 13.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $9,073,251.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,674.70. This trade represents a 89.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,080 shares of company stock worth $9,341,746. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $121.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.28.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY opened at $94.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.83 and a 200-day moving average of $96.82. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.22 and a 52-week high of $108.71.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.41 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

