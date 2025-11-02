Hantz Financial Services Inc. Trims Holdings in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Hantz Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 22.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 378,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,979,000 after purchasing an additional 68,294 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at $289,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 151.8% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 12.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in McKesson by 3.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 71,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,159,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total value of $8,418,165.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,987.56. The trade was a 74.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total value of $218,347.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,031.19. This trade represents a 33.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,189 shares of company stock valued at $16,722,190. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $811.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $741.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $718.99. McKesson Corporation has a 12-month low of $498.32 and a 12-month high of $846.32. The firm has a market cap of $100.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.52.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.33 by ($0.07). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The firm had revenue of $97.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 13.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $830.00 to $864.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McKesson from $821.00 to $853.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on McKesson from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $839.15.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

