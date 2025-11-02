Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 543 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOND. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 274,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,382,000 after acquiring an additional 121,377 shares during the period. Fairway Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairway Financial LLC now owns 27,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 448,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,436,000 after acquiring an additional 66,527 shares during the period.

Shares of BOND opened at $93.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $88.95 and a one year high of $94.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.00.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

