Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,964 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1,996.0% in the second quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $44.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.58. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

