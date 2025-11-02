Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 11,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000.

IWY opened at $284.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.44. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $180.65 and a 52-week high of $288.99.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

