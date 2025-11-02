Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,817 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,480,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,517 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,377,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 606,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,538,000 after purchasing an additional 195,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,748,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of STZ opened at $131.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Constellation Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $127.00 and a 1 year high of $245.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.66.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 11.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.44.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

