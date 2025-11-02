iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF Stock Holdings Lifted by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 31.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,677,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,142 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,444,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,191,825,000 after acquiring an additional 46,734 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 8,125,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,923,000 after acquiring an additional 278,079 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,592,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,615,000 after acquiring an additional 326,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,617,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,362,000 after acquiring an additional 128,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

IEF opened at $96.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.74 and a 200-day moving average of $95.40. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.08 and a 52-week high of $97.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2945 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

