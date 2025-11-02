Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF $RSPF

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 18,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF stock opened at $74.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $309.47 million, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $61.66 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.11.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RSPF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

