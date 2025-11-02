Amdocs’ (DOX) Hold (C) Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings restated their hold (c) rating on shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Amdocs Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $84.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $78.61 and a 12-month high of $95.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 11.94%.The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amdocs will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amdocs

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP increased its position in Amdocs by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 5.0% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 5.1% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

