Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $52.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Etsy from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Arete Research upgraded Etsy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Arete upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.24.

Etsy Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $61.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.98. Etsy has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.85.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.83 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 5.78%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 7,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $576,451.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 54,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,548.40. This trade represents a 12.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $77,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,476.46. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 372,592 shares of company stock worth $24,594,707. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Etsy by 476.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth about $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

