Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $127.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $129.00 to $127.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Barclays set a $90.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.69.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $72.01 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $83.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 28.41%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 20.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth $1,012,065,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,000,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,268,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454,810 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,984,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,192,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337,312 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 281.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,431,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 70.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,299,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $652,936,000 after buying an additional 3,842,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

