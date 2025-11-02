Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.6667.

A number of research analysts have commented on ECG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Everus Construction Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Everus Construction Group from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Everus Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Everus Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 14th.

Get Everus Construction Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ECG

Everus Construction Group Price Performance

Shares of ECG stock opened at $90.96 on Friday. Everus Construction Group has a twelve month low of $31.38 and a twelve month high of $95.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion and a PE ratio of 28.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.52.

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.42. Everus Construction Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $921.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Everus Construction Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everus Construction Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Everus Construction Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group during the first quarter worth $75,089,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Everus Construction Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,350,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,821,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Everus Construction Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,071,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,728,000 after purchasing an additional 77,396 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everus Construction Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 547,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,754,000 after purchasing an additional 23,716 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Everus Construction Group by 66.7% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,875,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period.

Everus Construction Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everus Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everus Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.