Wells Fargo & Company Cuts PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $130.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $132.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PPG

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $97.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $90.24 and a 52-week high of $130.05. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 24.17%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 311.2% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.