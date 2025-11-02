Nutrien Ltd. $NTR Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 284.0% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 69,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 51,126 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 16.5% in the second quarter. Covea Finance now owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth $311,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 736,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NYSE NTR opened at $54.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $65.08. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.16.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.24. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 5.25%.The business had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 78.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, July 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.78.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

