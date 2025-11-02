Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 7,484 Shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF $EQWL

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 217.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQWL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 274.6% in the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,848,000 after acquiring an additional 10,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.2%

EQWL stock opened at $116.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.95. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $89.16 and a twelve month high of $118.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.72.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

