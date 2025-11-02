Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CLEAR Secure were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in CLEAR Secure by 329.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CLEAR Secure in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CLEAR Secure by 72.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in CLEAR Secure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in CLEAR Secure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CLEAR Secure

In other CLEAR Secure news, Director Adam Wiener sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $264,160.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 193,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,794.68. The trade was a 3.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,972.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,256. This represents a 14.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,027 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,903. 39.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLEAR Secure Stock Performance

NYSE YOU opened at $30.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.91. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $39.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.24.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CLEAR Secure had a return on equity of 122.69% and a net margin of 21.17%.The business had revenue of $219.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. CLEAR Secure has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

CLEAR Secure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YOU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CLEAR Secure from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut CLEAR Secure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on CLEAR Secure in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

CLEAR Secure Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

