World Investment Advisors Grows Position in AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 297.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.1%

AZN stock opened at $82.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.02. The stock has a market cap of $255.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $61.24 and a twelve month high of $86.57.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

