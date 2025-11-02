Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 39,213 Lincoln National Corporation $LNC

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 39,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 383.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter worth $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 82.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Lincoln National by 354.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $42.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lincoln National Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $43.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.68.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 6.34%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNC has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bankshares set a $53.00 price objective on Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Lincoln National from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $43.55.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $196,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 123,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,864,691.35. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

