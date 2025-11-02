World Investment Advisors Invests $779,000 in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. $SSD

World Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,017 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,262,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 13.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 11.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $807,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:SSD opened at $176.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.28. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.35 and a fifty-two week high of $197.82.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.21. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $623.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simpson Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Simpson Manufacturing

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.13, for a total value of $196,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,775.30. The trade was a 11.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.