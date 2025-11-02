Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 2,040 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF $EZU

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EZU. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $992,231,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 6,758,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,628 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 18,275.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,390,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,546 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,290,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matauro LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 241.0% in the 2nd quarter. Matauro LLC now owns 793,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,176,000 after acquiring an additional 560,845 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

BATS:EZU opened at $62.12 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $46.02 and a 1 year high of $61.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.47. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.