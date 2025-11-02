Plains GP Holdings, L.P. $PAGP Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Plains GP by 42.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,190,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,511,000 after buying an additional 1,258,315 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 25.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,563,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,746,000 after purchasing an additional 526,215 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,322,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,559,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,680,000 after purchasing an additional 389,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,580,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,759,000 after purchasing an additional 239,723 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.13.

Plains GP Price Performance

PAGP opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 0.68. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.8%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 220.29%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

