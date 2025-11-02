World Investment Advisors Trims Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

World Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $59.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.55. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.31 and a 1-year high of $59.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4461 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.1%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

