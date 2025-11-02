World Investment Advisors Grows Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

World Investment Advisors raised its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Leidos were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Leidos by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,416,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,065,000 after acquiring an additional 251,245 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 29.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,336,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $315,250,000 after purchasing an additional 536,452 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Leidos by 10.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,877,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,262,000 after purchasing an additional 170,263 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 3.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,342,000 after purchasing an additional 34,328 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,001,000 after buying an additional 402,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Price Performance

Leidos stock opened at $190.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.53. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.62 and a 52 week high of $202.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.58. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 8.22%.The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.150-11.450 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total value of $356,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,892.85. The trade was a 16.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,226,215.58. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,040.38. This trade represents a 32.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 22,975 shares of company stock valued at $4,078,740 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LDOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research lowered Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Leidos from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Leidos

About Leidos

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.