World Investment Advisors Purchases 1,561 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,044,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,931 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,043,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,148,000 after buying an additional 319,087 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,505,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,193,000 after buying an additional 1,727,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,594,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,104,000 after buying an additional 700,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,230,000 after acquiring an additional 897,944 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $74.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.08. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $57.67 and a 52-week high of $75.03. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92.
About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
