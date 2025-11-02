World Investment Advisors Purchases 1,561 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,044,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,931 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,043,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,148,000 after buying an additional 319,087 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,505,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,193,000 after buying an additional 1,727,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,594,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,104,000 after buying an additional 700,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,230,000 after acquiring an additional 897,944 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $74.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.08. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $57.67 and a 52-week high of $75.03. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.