Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF $QQQJ

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQJ. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 89,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 68,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 16,286 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 507.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 37,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 22,250 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQJ opened at $36.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.97. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.89 and a fifty-two week high of $36.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.26 million, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.1145 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

