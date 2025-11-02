World Investment Advisors Sells 864 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF $IEUR

World Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEUR. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 225.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,008.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 255.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $68.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.11. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $53.17 and a 52-week high of $69.68. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

