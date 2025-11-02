World Investment Advisors Buys 1,946 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,263,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,820,000 after acquiring an additional 415,695 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $14,103,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,629,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,432,000 after purchasing an additional 249,130 shares in the last quarter. Surience Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $9,995,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,118,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,629,000 after purchasing an additional 225,972 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $45.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.55. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

