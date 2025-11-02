Align Technology’s (ALGN) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $190.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ALGN. UBS Group lowered their target price on Align Technology from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Align Technology in a report on Friday, October 10th. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on Align Technology from $188.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Align Technology from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $137.88 on Thursday. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $122.00 and a 52-week high of $246.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.23 and its 200 day moving average is $161.79.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 9.50%.The company had revenue of $995.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Align Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical equipment provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,386,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 36,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 469,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,977,000 after purchasing an additional 154,029 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

