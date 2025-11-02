World Investment Advisors Takes Position in Public Storage $PSA

World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 1.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 2.3% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Public Storage by 9.5% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Public Storage by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 13.3% in the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Public Storage from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $312.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.54.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSA stock opened at $278.99 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $256.60 and a 1 year high of $355.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $292.66 and its 200-day moving average is $293.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.07. Public Storage had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.700-17.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.86%.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.