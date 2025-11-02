Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $35.56 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF $XAR

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,078 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.95% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $35,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,202,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,263,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 188,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 168,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,014,000 after purchasing an additional 34,722 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,947,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,706 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $248.55 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $137.09 and a twelve month high of $254.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.34 and its 200-day moving average is $210.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.13.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

