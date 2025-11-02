Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Stock Price Down 14.3% – Here’s Why

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Free Report) was down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 148,123 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 71,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Aurania Resources Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.12.

About Aurania Resources

(Get Free Report)

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aurania Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurania Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.